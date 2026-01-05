БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
българия еврото извършени 1000 проверки нарушителите

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria is proceeding smoothly, according to Vladimir Ivanov, chairman of the newly established Coordination Centre for the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria. He noted that in the first days of the currency’s introduction, the majority of violations have been observed in the services sector.

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the Coordination Centre for the Euro:
“There are no problems in banks, and no problems in supermarkets. Overall, people are adapting normally to the new currency. We have carried out a large number of inspections—probably more than 1,000 since 1 January—and the results show that fewer than 10% are in breach overall. By and large, most people are complying with the law. Negative incidents are very few, and the services sector appears to be the most problematic, mainly in smaller and less public-facing businesses.”

Mr Ivanov added that the monitoring system is operating at full capacity.

Vladimir Ivanov:
“The control system is currently functioning at its maximum—and even beyond. Literally at the biological limits of the inspectors. What I mean is that we have a very well-directed information flow to citizens. We aim to prevent panic and avoid negative behaviours that could affect people psychologically. Economically, the process is running very well, and the environment is very transparent.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
2
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
3
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Bulgaria

Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Consumers in Bulgaria Increasingly Opting for Card Payments During the First Days Following the Introduction of the Euro Consumers in Bulgaria Increasingly Opting for Card Payments During the First Days Following the Introduction of the Euro
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
На Богоявление в Калофер На Богоявление в Калофер
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Отбелязваме 178 години от рождението на Христо Ботев Отбелязваме 178 години от рождението на Христо Ботев
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Ръст на болните от грип и остри респираторни инфекции в Бургаско
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ