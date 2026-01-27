БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria Criticises Skopje’s Approach in EU Dialogue

Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep disappointment over what it described as the unconstructive behaviour of North Macedonia, officially accusing Skopje of making manipulative statements, failing to engage in genuine dialogue, and showing unwillingness to honour commitments under the 2022 European Consensus.

Here is the full position of the Foreign Ministry:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria expresses deep disappointment at the continued unconstructive approach of official Skopje and the lack of openness in communication with the public. Once again, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia spoke of an 'initiative by larger and more influential EU member states' to organise a meeting between the foreign ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia. This is not the first time that official Skopje has made such vague and manipulative statements.

The 2022 European Consensus was adopted unanimously by all EU member states, including North Macedonia itself. In this regard, we again emphasise that the dialogue is institutional, between the candidate country and the EU. The implementation of all measures set out in the Consensus, aimed at advancing European integration, depends solely on Skopje.

Bulgaria has always been open to frank dialogue on all other issues. Since the beginning of the current government’s term in North Macedonia, we have consistently sought open discussions. Unfortunately, Minister Mucunski has demonstrated an unwillingness, both in words and in practice, to engage in such dialogue. The most recent example is the declined invitation for him to visit Sofia on 25 November 2025 to commemorate the work of St. Clement of Ohrid – a historical figure significant to both countries.

Regarding Minister Mucunski’s statements and assessments of Bulgaria’s approach to the presented draft plan on the rights of communities, we remind that it was rejected by the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia as unacceptable due to the absence of fundamental principles guaranteeing human rights protection. We expect that the legitimate demands of our compatriots in North Macedonia will be heard."

Product image
