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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria is through the Eurovision Grand Final as DARA advances with the song "Bangaranga"

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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българия финал dara продължава bdquobangarangaldquo dara класира финала bdquoевровизияldquo bdquobangarangaldquo
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DARA and the song “Bangaranga” have qualified for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place on 16 May.

DARA opened the second semi-final of the contest, broadcast live on BNT 1 from Vienna on May 14.

The Bulgarian entry was the first to take to the stage in the show that determined the final qualifiers for Saturday’s grand final. A total of 15 acts competed in the semi-final this evening.

Five of the participants were eliminated, while 10 countries progressed to the final following voting by both viewers and professional juries.

in addition to Bulgaria, the countries through to the final are Ukraine, Norway, Australia, Romania, Malta, Cyprus, Albania, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

France and United Kingdom automatically qualify for the grand final as part of this year’s “Big Five”, together with host nation Austria.

The grand final will take place on Saturday 16 May and will be broadcast live on BNT 1 at 22.00.

Photo:BTA

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