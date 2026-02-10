БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ:...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Прокуратурата разкри още подробности по случая...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Илияна Йотова пред "Величие": В следващите дни...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Радостин Василев към президента Илияна Йотова: Трябваше...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Директорът на болницата по детски болести в София...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
АПС пред президента Илияна Йотова: Подходящ служебен...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

 

Bulgaria Ranks 84th out of 182 Countries in Corruption Perceptions Index

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Our country recorded the lowest score since 2012

българия 182 държави индекса възприятие корупцията
Снимка: илюстративна

Bulgaria ranks 84th out of 182 countries in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, receiving 40 out of a possible 100 points, according to data published by Transparency International.

This is the country’s lowest score since 2012 and is seen as a serious warning sign regarding institutional vulnerability and the effectiveness of the anti-corruption system. Over the past two years alone, Bulgaria has lost five points.

The average score for the European Union and Western Europe has also declined, from 66 to 64 points, with 13 countries registering a significant drop and only seven showing improvement. This highlights a widening gap between formal standards of good governance and integrity and their actual implementation.

Transparency International adds that although a legislative framework formally exists in Bulgaria, the practical enforcement of anti-corruption measures remains inconsistent.

Recent surveys cited by the non-governmental organisation indicate that corruption continues to pose problems for businesses in the country. Fifty-five per cent of companies identify corruption as a serious obstacle to their operations, while 89 per cent perceive it as widespread. This creates an environment in which businesses adapt to unwritten rules, and investment decisions are delayed due to uncertainty and a lack of predictability.

Transparency International further notes that the absence of consistent reforms, ongoing political instability, and limited institutional capacity continue to hinder the country’s progress in tackling corruption.

Without strengthening the rule of law, ensuring the independence of institutions, and genuinely enforcing anti-corruption mechanisms, Bulgaria risks deepening negative trends that affect both democratic governance and the country’s economic development, the organisation’s analysis concludes.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични проблеми е завел своя антураж към летален край
1
Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични...
Трагедията "Петрохан": Пред БНТ говори мъжът, открил кемпера на Ивайло Калушев край връх Околчица
2
Трагедията "Петрохан": Пред БНТ говори мъжът, открил...
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая "Петрохан" е на цялото общество
3
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая...
Искат изслушване на службите в парламента по случая "Петрохан"
4
Искат изслушване на службите в парламента по случая...
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е невинен, потресена съм
5
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е...
Разследването на трагедията "Петрохан" продължава
6
Разследването на трагедията "Петрохан" продължава

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
2
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
3
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
5
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
6
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...

More from: EN

Sofia Mayor Calls for Resignation of Municipal Transport Chief
Sofia Mayor Calls for Resignation of Municipal Transport Chief
Border Police Detain Two near Danube Bridge with Cash and Gold from Phone Scam Border Police Detain Two near Danube Bridge with Cash and Gold from Phone Scam
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Bulgaria's Council of Ministers Publishes Decision to Join Trump-Initiated Board of Peace Bulgaria's Council of Ministers Publishes Decision to Join Trump-Initiated Board of Peace
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Renovated Multi-Storey Car Park at Sofia Airport’s Terminal 2 Officially Opens Renovated Multi-Storey Car Park at Sofia Airport’s Terminal 2 Officially Opens
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Beekeepers’ Day: Dozens of Honey Jars Blessed in Aytos Church for Healing the Seriously Ill Beekeepers’ Day: Dozens of Honey Jars Blessed in Aytos Church for Healing the Seriously Ill
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Prosecutor's Office Reveals More Details on the 'Petrohan' Case: Evidence Suggests Two Murders Followed by Suicide Prosecutor's Office Reveals More Details on the 'Petrohan' Case: Evidence Suggests Two Murders Followed by Suicide
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Водещи новини

ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е невинен, потресена съм
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата разкри още подробности по случая "Петрохан" Прокуратурата разкри още подробности по случая "Петрохан"
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Край на консултациите за служебен премиер: Президентът Илияна Йотова се срещна с АПС, МЕЧ и "Величие" (ОБЗОР) Край на консултациите за служебен премиер: Президентът Илияна Йотова се срещна с АПС, МЕЧ и "Величие" (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
У нас
Олимпийският герой Тервел Замфиров демонстрира чувство за хумор на летището (ВИДЕО) Олимпийският герой Тервел Замфиров демонстрира чувство за хумор на летището (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Кметът Васил Терзиев поиска оставката на директора на Столичния...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Пребиха 16-годишно момче в Смолян
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът в оставка публикува решението си за присъединяване към...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
И според "Величие" е добре Андрей Гюров да бъде служебен...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ