Bulgaria Receives Second Payment of €438.6 Million Under National Recovery and Resilience Plan

The funds received from our country already amount to 1/3 of the total allocation with the achievement of milestones approaching 40%
Bulgaria has received its second disbursement under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, amounting to €438.6 million, following a positive assessment by the European Commission, the Council of Ministers announced.
The country has successfully achieved 58 out of 59 milestone targets, including key reforms in education, energy, anti-money laundering, public procurement legislation, the rule of law, and improvements to the business environment.
This is the first payment Bulgaria has received under the instrument in almost three years.
The Bulgarian Recovery and Resilience Plan consists of €6.17 billion in grants. The first tranche was received in December 2022. Securing the second payment on time was a major government priority. The original request, submitted on 17 April 2025, was withdrawn and resubmitted on 23 July 2025.
With this latest payment, Bulgaria has now received one-third of its total allocation, with milestone implementation approaching 40%. On 1 October, the country submitted a third payment request worth €1.6 billion, expected to be disbursed before the end of the year.
“Much of the credit goes to Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, who led the negotiations with the European Commission and actively coordinated with all ministers on implementing the measures. To enable the Bulgarian state to receive these grants today, the Ministry of Justice drafted and passed, for the first time in our country, the Personal Insolvency Law. Together with magistrates, we also introduced amendments to the Civil Procedure Code to implement mandatory mediation in a number of civil and commercial disputes, and fulfilled the requirements for regulating the protection of whistleblowers,” wrote Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev in a post on Facebook.