Bulgaria Receives Second Payment of €438.6 Million Under National Recovery and Resilience Plan

Bulgaria has received its second disbursement under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, amounting to €438.6 million, following a positive assessment by the European Commission, the Council of Ministers announced.

The country has successfully achieved 58 out of 59 milestone targets, including key reforms in education, energy, anti-money laundering, public procurement legislation, the rule of law, and improvements to the business environment.

This is the first payment Bulgaria has received under the instrument in almost three years.

The Bulgarian Recovery and Resilience Plan consists of €6.17 billion in grants. The first tranche was received in December 2022. Securing the second payment on time was a major government priority. The original request, submitted on 17 April 2025, was withdrawn and resubmitted on 23 July 2025.

With this latest payment, Bulgaria has now received one-third of its total allocation, with milestone implementation approaching 40%. On 1 October, the country submitted a third payment request worth €1.6 billion, expected to be disbursed before the end of the year.