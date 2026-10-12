Bulgaria Seeks Technical Assistance From EU and NATO For the Investigation Into the Drone Attack in the Black Sea

Bulgaria has requested technical assistance from the EU and NATO to continue the investigation into drone attacks on two commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. In letters to European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Prime Minister Rumen Radev stresses the need for allied support and calls for the matter to be treated as a priority given its urgent nature.

Bulgaria categorically condemns the military attacks against commercial shipping and civilian seafarers and is firmly determined to identify those responsible, Prime Minister Rumen Radev says. He highlights the measures taken by the Bulgarian state both during the search and rescue operation and as part of the investigation into the attack. Assistance has also been requested from the European Maritime Safety Agency after efforts by Bulgaria failed to locate any drone debris that could help establish their origin.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev notes that Bulgaria will do everything necessary to establish responsibility for the attack beyond doubt. In this connection, the country is also in contact with NATO regarding allied support for the investigation. The European Union also has a significant role to play by helping secure technical assistance from the European Commission and its agencies. The aim is to examine all available physical evidence, satellite data and all information gathered in connection with the attack.

In his letter, Prime Minister Rumen Radev also stresses that, once responsibility for the attack has been established, Bulgaria is determined to take all available diplomatic and legal measures against those responsible, in accordance with international law.