Bulgaria Sends Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar

The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria adopted a decision on granting humanitarian aid to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

In connection with the humanitarian aid requested by the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, under the Civil Protection Mechanism of the Union of Myanmar, the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection at the Ministry of Interior is providing humanitarian aid grant for a total amount of 195 160 BGN (tent for 8 - 10 persons - 50 pcs; hiking beds - 400 pieces; bed linen sets - 400 pieces; sleeping bags - 400 pieces; pillows - 400 pieces; lighting equipment - 100 pieces; kitchen sets (utensils) - 100 pieces; folding cooker (spirit/wood) - 100 pieces; bandage set - 400 pieces).

The aid is intended to support the population of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in overcoming the consequences of the devastating earthquake that struck the region on March 28, 2025.

The transportation of the humanitarian aid will be facilitated with the assistance of a transport broker designated by the European Commission.