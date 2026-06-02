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Bulgaria Takes Part in UN International Bazaar for First Time in a Decade

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Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
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For the first time in a decade, Bulgaria has taken part in the United Nations International Bazaar.

Since its inaugural edition in 2013, held under the patronage of Ban Soon-taek, the International Bazaar has become a valued annual tradition. The event is charitable in nature. This year, proceeds from the bazaar will be donated to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to support communities affected by humanitarian crises. Bulgaria is participating with a basket containing more than 30 products made in Bulgaria.

“Bulgaria is a valued, predictable and reliable partner in the EU, NATO and the UN. Today, we are taking part in the United Nations International Bazaar to underline the importance of cultural exchange and mutual understanding between nations, and to showcase Bulgaria’s rich culture and history. This event symbolises unity in diversity and the ability of countries to come together in support of worthy causes,” said Ambassador Gergana Karadjova.

The charity bazaar is held over a single day in the grounds of the United Nations Headquarters, bringing together permanent missions to the UN, UN staff and members of the diplomatic community to share and discover the richness of cultures from around the world.

This celebration of cultural diversity and global unity is organised by the United Nations Delegates Spouses Club (UNDSC), under the guidance of a rotating governing board made up of representatives of UN member states.

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