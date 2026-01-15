Bulgaria to Hold 50th Midwinter Count of Overwintering Waterbirds

From 15 to 18 January 2026, Bulgaria will carry out the jubilee 50th Midwinter Count of overwintering waterbirds. The aim is to assess the numbers and condition of bird populations in the country’s most important water bodies and wetlands.

The census is part of the National Biodiversity Monitoring System and is coordinated by the Executive Environment Agency, with the participation of scientists, experts from state institutions, non-governmental organisations, and volunteers. More than 320 wetlands will be covered, including sites along the Black Sea coast, rivers, reservoirs, lakes, and marshes across the country.

The collected data are crucial for tracking long-term trends in waterbird populations and for making informed decisions on the conservation of their habitats, the Ministry of Environment and Water has said. The results are also reported at international level and form part of the official assessments of the state of nature in Bulgaria.

For 50 years, Bulgaria has been an active participant in this international scientific initiative, serving as an example of successful cooperation between institutions, the scientific community, and civil society.