БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Учениците във Варна се връщат в клас, отмениха грипната...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Трагедия: Две малки момиченца загинаха при пожар във...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Astronomers Study Star with Magnetic Field Trillions of Times Stronger Than the Sun

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Запази
български астрономи изследваха звезда магнитно поле трилиони силно слънцето
Снимка: Институт по астрономия с НАО - БАН

The study of the star 4U 2206+54,the magnetic field of which is trillions of times stronger than the Sun’s, has been recognised as the most significant scientific achievement of 2025 by the Institute of Astronomy at the National Astronomical Observatory (NAO) of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), the Institute said on January 26.

The results were obtained through observations with the 2-metre telescope at NAO – Rozhen and published in the prestigious journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. The research was conducted by an international team led by Associate Professor Dr Kiril Stoyanov. Team members include PhD student Miroslav Moiseev, Associate Professor Dr Yanko Nikolov, Professor Dr Radoslav Zamanov, Associate Professor Dr Georgi Latev from the Institute of Astronomy at NAO, as well as Dr Kristian Ilkievich from Poland and Dr Valeri Hambaryan from Armenia.

4U 2206+54 is a binary star system in the constellation Cepheus, consisting of a rapidly rotating O-type star with unusually high helium content and a neutron star with an exceptionally strong magnetic field. The system is among a rare group of candidates for a new class of objects known as accreting magnetars.

Magnetars are neutron stars with magnetic fields far stronger than typical neutron stars and are powerful sources of X-ray and gamma radiation.

Around 2.8 million years ago, 4U 2206+54 was ejected from the Cep OB1 stellar association following a supernova explosion that created the neutron star—a discovery published in 2022 with Bulgarian involvement.

Using spectroscopy and spectropolarimetry obtained entirely with the 2-metre Rozhen telescope, the team traced the structure and changes in the circumstellar disc that feeds the neutron star with matter. Measurements indicate that the radius of this disc is eight to fifteen times larger than the Sun’s radius.

The system provides crucial insights into the evolution of massive X-ray binaries, the mechanisms of accretion, and the influence of strong magnetic fields on processes in binary star systems, the Institute stated.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
1
9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
2
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от шофьорите загина
3
Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от...
След рулетката с мандатите: Предстои избор на служебен премиер
4
След рулетката с мандатите: Предстои избор на служебен премиер
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
5
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Сърбия победи Унгария на финала на европейското първенство по водна топка
6
Сърбия победи Унгария на финала на европейското първенство по водна...

Най-четени

Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
1
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
2
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
3
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
4
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
5
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...
Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в първото шоу от националната селекция на БНТ за "Евровизия 2026"
6
Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в...

More from: Bulgaria

Company Manager Sentenced in Sofia following European Public Prosecutor's Office Investigation
Company Manager Sentenced in Sofia following European Public Prosecutor's Office Investigation
Gang Arrested for Stealing Gold and Jewellery Worth Over BGN 340,000 Gang Arrested for Stealing Gold and Jewellery Worth Over BGN 340,000
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Two Children Die in House Fire in Vratsa District Two Children Die in House Fire in Vratsa District
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
9-Year-Old Child Killed in Serious Crash Between Car and Lorry on the Pass of the Republic 9-Year-Old Child Killed in Serious Crash Between Car and Lorry on the Pass of the Republic
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
26 January Marks International Customs Day 26 January Marks International Customs Day
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Domestic Milk Production Down by 25%, While Imports of Milk and Dairy Products Rise by 43% Domestic Milk Production Down by 25%, While Imports of Milk and Dairy Products Rise by 43%
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София
Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Регионални
Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по назначаване на служебно правителство Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по назначаване на служебно правителство
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
ЕС окончателно забранява руския газ от 2027 г. ЕС окончателно забранява руския газ от 2027 г.
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Какви са версиите за трагедията в Липница, при която две деца...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Разнобой в кабинета: Премиерът и външният министър в задочен спор...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
Български астрономи изследваха звезда с магнитно поле, което е...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Още
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ