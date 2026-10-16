Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Seized Nearly 86 tonnes of Illegal Plant Protection Products Since the Beginning of the Year

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has identified nearly 86 tonnes of illegal plant protection products since the beginning of the year. Most of the products were uncovered during the international operation SILVER AXE XI, coordinated by Europol, the agency said. The operation targets the illegal import, trade and use of unauthorised plant protection products. In 2026, Bulgaria is taking part in the operation for the eighth time.

As part of intensified controls, BFSA inspectors carried out a total of 1,209 inspections across the country. These covered retail outlets, unauthorised warehouses, agricultural holdings and products authorised for parallel trade. Some of the operations were conducted jointly with the Ministry of the Interior and the State Agency for National Security.

Inspectors found products not authorised for use, preparations that had passed their expiry dates, and products being offered for sale outside regulated commercial premises.

Cases were also identified involving the storage and sale of products without labels or with labels in foreign languages, unauthorised repackaging, and the sale of preparations containing unapproved active substances, including those belonging to the neonicotinoid group.

During the inspections, the BFSA also uncovered an illegal online trade channel selling unauthorised plant protection products through Facebook. These included preparations containing unapproved active substances from the neonicotinoid group. Following information-sharing and joint action with the Ministry of the Interior, inspections were carried out at premises linked to the trade and at a vehicle.

In a separate joint inspection with the State Agency for National Security, inspectors found plant protection products being repackaged unlawfully into containers labelled for food and household products.

The illegal products identified have been seized or placed under a ban on use or sale. During the inspections, 25 administrative violation reports were drawn up under the Plant Protection Act. In three cases, the information was referred to the Prosecutor's Office and pre-trial proceedings were launched.