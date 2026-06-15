Bulgarian National Arrested in Thessaloniki on Suspicion of Espionage after Using a Drone

A 35-year-old Bulgarian citizen was arrested in Thessaloniki on Saturday on suspicion of espionage, according to the online edition of the newspaper Kathimerini, citing information from the Greek police.

According to the authorities, the man was operating a drone without the required authorisation and was found to be in possession of images depicting sensitive sites.

The publication reports that a resident of eastern Thessaloniki alerted the authorities after noticing a drone flying in the area. Officers from the motorcycle police unit located the man and established that he did not hold the necessary licence to operate the drone.

Police said that during a search of his vehicle, officers discovered a drone. An examination of the stored data allegedly revealed thermal images of facilities located near the former Farmaki military camp in the Municipality of Kalamaria.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched against the suspect, and he is expected to appear before a prosecutor.

The authorities have not disclosed any further details regarding the investigation, Kathimerini reported.

Source: BTA