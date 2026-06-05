Bulgarian Navy Steps Up Black Sea Monitoring Following Drone Incident in Constanța

In connection with information received about an incident in the area of the Romanian port of Constanta, the Bulgarian Navy has taken measures for enhanced surveillance of the Bulgarian territorial waters and maritime spaces in the Black Sea.

The full capacity of the coastal radar surveillance system "Ekran-M" is being used for the tasks. A Panther helicopter from the Navy, which carries out aerial surveillance in the Black Sea, is also involved in the surveillance. A Cougar helicopter from the Air Force remains on standby and ready to be deployed if required.

A naval unit is conducting monitoring operations along Bulgaria's coastline in the north-eastern part of the country. To strengthen control and surveillance capabilities in the area, unmanned aerial systems will also be deployed.

An area temporarily unsafe for navigation has been declared and vessels in the area have been notified.

The Bulgarian Navy continues to maintain a constant exchange of information and coordination with the Romanian Naval Forces, as well as with NATO's Allied Maritime Command.

***

A sea drone exploded in the Romanian port city of Constanta this morning, June 5. No injuries have been reported.

According to preliminary information, the drone was likely of Ukrainian origin and was carrying several dozen kilogrammes of explosives.