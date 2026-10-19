Today, October 19, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates St John of Rila the Wonderworker, the heavenly patron of the Bulgarian people. To mark the occasion, a festive Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at the Rila Monastery, attended by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil and other bishops. The service is expected to begin at 9.30 am and continue until around midday.

The event is significant for the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, as Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is on a three-day official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of the Holy Synod. The visit is linked to commemorations marking the 1,150th anniversary of the birth and the 1,080th anniversary of the repose of St John of Rila. Hundreds of worshippers are expected to visit the holy monastery to pay their respects to the saint, known as the heavenly patron of the Bulgarian people.

Police in Kyustendil said the necessary security measures had been taken to protect visitors in the monastery area and ensure smooth traffic flow. Rila Monastery is closely associated with the life and spiritual devotion of St John of Rila and traditionally draws worshippers from across the country for the feast day.

As is customary, doctors will also be honoured today