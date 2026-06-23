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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova Met with HerCcounterpart from North Macedonia, Afrim Gashi

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Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
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The two discussed bilateral cooperation and North Macedonia's European integration

председателят парламента михаела доцова срещна колегата рсм африм гаши

The Speaker of Bulgaria’s National Assembly, Michaela Dotsova, met her counterpart from North Macedonia, Afrim Gashi, during the 13th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the South-East European Cooperation Process.

Dotsova and Gashi discussed cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, as well as the assistance Bulgaria could provide to Skopje during its European Union accession process. Gashi expressed a desire for closer cooperation between the two legislative bodies and invited Dotsova and a parliamentary delegation to visit Skopje.

Speaking after the meeting, Dotsova said:

“I expressed both my personal concern and that of Bulgaria regarding the increasing number of anti-Bulgarian incidents, as well as the unprecedented attack on diplomatic vehicles belonging to our mission. What we expect as a state is a fair punishment so that society can see that there is an appropriate response to such unprecedented actions.”
She also reiterated Bulgaria’s position on North Macedonia’s EU accession process:

“I also made clear that the European consensus reached in 2022, including the conditions for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union, is not subject to renegotiation. Accordingly, the necessary constitutional amendments in North Macedonia must be implemented.”

Photos: National Assembly Press Office

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