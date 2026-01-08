Bulgarian scientists map Livingston Island’s terrain and seabed in Emona and False Bay

Physicist Oleg Vasilev and geophysicist Kiril Velkovski are laying the groundwork for precise documentation of the land and marine environment on Livingston Island and Emona and False Bay during Bulgaria’s 34th Antarctic expedition, the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute said on January 8.

Physicist Oleg Vasilev is applying photogrammetry and drone technologies to create detailed maps of the terrain (capturing the earth’s surface or objects on it for cartographic purposes). This modern geodetic method produces highly accurate relief models, which are essential for studying glaciers, natural processes, and planning future scientific activities in some of the most remote and inaccessible regions of the planet.

Marine geophysicist Velkovski is conducting detailed mapping of the seabed in Emona and False Bay using a multibeam echosounder and side-scan sonar. The resulting 3D models are crucial for safe navigation.

Both land and sea mapping projects provide a precise foundation for further research by scientists across various fields.