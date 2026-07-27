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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bus Crashes Through Safety Barrier on Sofia’s Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard, Four Taken to Hospital

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Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
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Запази

The municipality offers its apologies to those injured and to all affected by the incident

автобус скъса мантинела булевард bdquoцариградско шосеldquo софия четирима откарани болници
Снимка: Иван Мушкаров, БНТ

Sofia Municipality will request a full investigation by “Stolichen Avtotransport” into the causes and circumstances that led to the road accident involving a bus operating on route 204, the municipality announced.

The municipality has extended its sincere apologies to those injured and to all citizens affected by the incident. According to the municipality, five people were injured.

According to “Stolichen Avtotransport”, bus No. 3310 underwent its annual technical inspection on 21 July 2026, while technical maintenance was carried out on 25 June 2026.

At 13:55 today, the bus lost control on Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard, on the bridge above Aviatsiya Square, while travelling towards the city centre, and entered the lane for oncoming traffic.

The footage from the vehicle’s surveillance cameras will be reviewed. At present, however, the recordings cannot be retrieved from the bus because a fuel leak has been detected.

PHOTOS: IVAN MUSHKAROV, BNT

According to information from “Stolichen Avtotransport”, the driver had taken three consecutive days of leave from 22 to 24 July 2026, followed by two days of weekly rest on 25 and 26 July. On 27 July, he began his first shift after the break.

Traffic has temporarily been redirected through the roundabout at “4th Kilometre”.



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