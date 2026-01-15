Businessman’s Son Arrested in Pamporovo After Drugs Found in Vehicle

Bozhidar Bobokov, the son of businessman Atanas Bobokov, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in an incoherent state at the Pamporovo resort, BNT has learned.

The detention was carried out by a Traffic Police patrol, which stopped a Kia Sportage for a routine check after it was seen driving in violation of traffic regulations. Officers established that the vehicle was being driven by a 19-year-old man, a citizen of a Middle Eastern country.

Bozhidar Bobokov was travelling in the front passenger seat and was identified as the owner of the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the car, police discovered a large package containing dried plant material. According to initial information, it is at least 100 grams of marijuana. Bobokov was unable to give an explanation for the drugs, as he was in an unfit and incoherent condition at the time.

Bozhidar Bobokov became publicly known on 1 December, when he was again detained by police. He was then charged in connection with disturbances in the centre of Sofia and clashes between street hooligans and law enforcement officers guarding protest marches organised by 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria'. At the time, his father Atanas Bobokov said his son was innocent and a victim of arbitrariness. Prosecutors later imposed the lightest preventive measure, a requirement to sign in regularly with the authorities.

Police in Smolyan continue to investigate the case concerning the marijuana found in the vehicle owned by Bobokov’s son.