Cannabis Worth an Estimated €4 Million Seized at Danube Bridge Border Crossing

Drugs worth 4 million euros were seized in Ruse. During an inspection of a truck at the "Danube Bridge" border crossing, officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) discovered 400 kg of marijuana, divided into 80 boxes and hidden in a secret compartment.

Five Bulgarians from Montana, Pleven, Petrich, and Pernik, as well as a Honduran citizen, were arrested in connection with the smuggling ring.

The investigation revealed that the group had been transporting migrants from Bulgaria to Spain and smuggling marijuana from Spain. Since 2025, they have made six such trips. Part of the drugs was intended for Turkey.

Three of the participants, as well as the man from Honduras, have criminal records. The District Prosecutor’s Office in Ruse has filed charges against every member of the group.