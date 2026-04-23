Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov to Participate in Informal Meeting of EU Leaders in Cyprus

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov will take part in an informal meeting of the heads of state and government of EU member states, which will be held today and on Friday (April 23 and 24) in Cyprus.

The meeting agenda includes discussions on the conflict in Iran and the situation in the Middle East, including the impact of the geopolitical environment on fossil fuel and energy prices.

Another topic for discussion will be the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework for the period 2028–2034, as well as the “One Europe, One Market” roadmap in support of European competitiveness.

As part of the forum in Cyprus, a meeting will be held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as talks with representatives of Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.



