Caretaker Prime Minister to Be Announced in the Coming Days, President Iotova Says in Talks with 'Velichie'

от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

The caretaker prime minister will become clear in the coming days, President Iliana Iotova said during consultations with the Velichie party on February 10.

“All of us are guided by the understanding and the desire that the state must not stop functioning, and that we should try to resolve the most pressing problems facing Bulgarian citizens — both in the remaining days of the outgoing government and during the caretaker cabinet,” the President said at the start of the meeting.

She added that the country was facing severe challenges and described the current period as deeply troubling. “These are difficult days we are living through — a trauma we are experiencing as Bulgarians. I strongly hope that all competent authorities and services will carry out their duties,” the head of state said.

President Iotova noted that she did not expect specific names for caretaker prime minister to be discussed at the meeting, but rather wanted to hear Velichie’s position on what the future caretaker government should prioritise.

The chair of Velichie’s parliamentary group, Ivelin Mihaylov, said the key requirement in selecting a prime minister and caretaker government was to demonstrate through actions that it was not another pre-arranged administration. He said the cabinet should, from the outset, reveal the truth about what he described as “obvious” issues and initiate processes to shed light on them.

“I believe in your choice and I believe you will do what is best for the Bulgarian people, because from here on irreversible processes follow. When people lose faith in the state, we cannot restore it. It will be difficult to make a new state, even though some want to refound it. So we believe 100% in your choice. We are ready to work together with you to achieve all this transparency and justice," Mihaylov said.

He also addressed the media, urging journalists not to report on matters “by instruction”.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Velichie is the last parliamentary party represented in the 51st National Assembly to attend consultations at the Presidency regarding the appointment of a new caretaker prime minister. Earlier meetings were held with Alliance for Rigths and Freedoms and MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour).

