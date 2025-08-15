БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Повдигнаха обвинение на шофьора на АТВ-то, който се вряза...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Потушен е пожарът от дерайлиралия товарен влак с цистерни...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Товарен влак с цистерни гори край село Пясъчево
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Charges Pressed against ATV Driver who Crashed into Pedestrians in Sunny Beach

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
EN
Запази
повдигат обвинение шофьора атв вряза пешеходци слънчев бряг
Снимка: БГНЕС

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas will press charges for causing moderate bodily harm to more than one person against the driver of the ATV that ploughed into pedestrians on a pavement in Sunny Beach seaside resort. Three children and three adults were injured. Under the law, he faces a sentence of between two and ten years in prison.

“In the course of the pre-trial proceedings, the necessary forensic medical examinations have been commissioned, along with a vehicular technical inspection to establish the causes of the road traffic accident, as well as the review of surveillance camera footage from the area of the incident. A forensic-technical expert report has also been ordered. In the discretion of the supervising prosecutor and based on the evidence gathered, it is most likely that a preventive measure of up to 72 hours’ detention will be applied,” said Maria Markova, Head of the District Prosecutor’s Office – Burgas.

The District Court in Nessebar will be asked to impose a permanent measure of “detention in custody” in view of the serious road traffic accident caused by the driver’s breach of the Road Traffic Act. The individual has held a driving licence since the beginning of the year.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
2
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
3
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...
Преди влизането на еврото: Обучават служителите в пощите как да обменят пари
4
Преди влизането на еврото: Обучават служителите в пощите как да...
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е задържан и е под охрана в болницата
5
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е...
Левски матира Сабах и се класира за плейофите в Лигата на конференциите
6
Левски матира Сабах и се класира за плейофите в Лигата на...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
2
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
3
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
5
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото
6
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса...

More from: Bulgaria

International Sailing Regatta 'Cor Caroli" Begins in Bulgaria's Varna (VIDEO)
International Sailing Regatta 'Cor Caroli" Begins in Bulgaria's Varna (VIDEO)
With Nearly 3‰ Blood Alcohol Content: Drunk Driver Injures Elderly Woman, Hits Two Parked Cars With Nearly 3‰ Blood Alcohol Content: Drunk Driver Injures Elderly Woman, Hits Two Parked Cars
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Fire Broke Out in the Village of Razboyna, Houses Are Burning Fire Broke Out in the Village of Razboyna, Houses Are Burning
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
The 21-Year-Old Driver Who Caused Serious Crash in Sofia Has Been Detained and Is Under Guard at the Hospital The 21-Year-Old Driver Who Caused Serious Crash in Sofia Has Been Detained and Is Under Guard at the Hospital
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Condition of a Mother and Her Four-Year-Old Child, Hit by Recreational ATV on a Pavement in Sunny Beach Remains Critical Condition of a Mother and Her Four-Year-Old Child, Hit by Recreational ATV on a Pavement in Sunny Beach Remains Critical
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
Three Foreign Sculptors Made a Sand Figure of the Virgin Mary with the Child Three Foreign Sculptors Made a Sand Figure of the Virgin Mary with the Child
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Седем нарушения за 14 дни и смърт на пътя: Как 21-годишен шофьор предизвика трагедия в София (ОБЗОР)
Седем нарушения за 14 дни и смърт на пътя: Как 21-годишен шофьор...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
У нас
МВР на лов за фалшиви шофьорски книжки в София МВР на лов за фалшиви шофьорски книжки в София
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
У нас
Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, горят къщи (СНИМКИ) Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, горят къщи (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
"Стана като ден, после видях пожара": На косъм от трагедия се размина село Пясъчево (ОБЗОР) "Стана като ден, после видях пожара": На косъм от трагедия се размина село Пясъчево (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Повдигнаха обвинение на шофьора на АТВ-то, който се вряза в...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
Срещата Тръмп - Путин: Разговор за мир или за бизнес?
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
По света
Бойко Борисов за синхрона, разбойническата приватизация и...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
У нас
Потребителската кошница - купуваме по-евтини яйца, сирене, ориз и...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ