Charges Pressed against ATV Driver who Crashed into Pedestrians in Sunny Beach

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas will press charges for causing moderate bodily harm to more than one person against the driver of the ATV that ploughed into pedestrians on a pavement in Sunny Beach seaside resort. Three children and three adults were injured. Under the law, he faces a sentence of between two and ten years in prison.

“In the course of the pre-trial proceedings, the necessary forensic medical examinations have been commissioned, along with a vehicular technical inspection to establish the causes of the road traffic accident, as well as the review of surveillance camera footage from the area of the incident. A forensic-technical expert report has also been ordered. In the discretion of the supervising prosecutor and based on the evidence gathered, it is most likely that a preventive measure of up to 72 hours’ detention will be applied,” said Maria Markova, Head of the District Prosecutor’s Office – Burgas.

The District Court in Nessebar will be asked to impose a permanent measure of “detention in custody” in view of the serious road traffic accident caused by the driver’s breach of the Road Traffic Act. The individual has held a driving licence since the beginning of the year.