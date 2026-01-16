Cold Front Brings Snow and Icy Conditions across Bulgaria, Temperatures Dropping to –12°C in Parts of the Country

A strong northeasterly wind will bring colder air into Bulgaria today, January 16. Temperatures will drop, ranging from around –3°C in the northeast to 8–10°C in the far southwest, where there will also be some sunshine.

Elsewhere, precipitation is expected, starting as rain and turning to snow as temperatures fall, initially in the northeast, where an icy road warning has been issued.

Tonight, western and central Bulgaria will see considerable cloud cover with a light northeasterly wind. In some areas of the Upper Thracian Plain, light snow showers will continue.

Tomorrow will be a very cold day. Minimum temperatures will range from around –10°C in the northeast to –3°C in the southwest, with Sofia around –2°C. Maximum temperatures will vary from –3°C in Ludogorie and along the eastern Danube to about 4°C in the far southwest, with Sofia reaching 3°C and the Black Sea coast between –1 and 3°C.

The day will be mostly sunny, though frosty in the morning. More cloud cover is expected before midday in southwestern Bulgaria, but conditions will clear in the afternoon. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow across the country, with strong northern gusts in eastern Bulgaria, bringing colder air.

Sunday and early next week will remain very cold. Nighttime lows will range between –12°C and –7°C, with daytime highs from –6°C in the north to 2–3°C in the far south. Windy conditions will persist, with light snow possible in eastern and mountainous regions.

Tuesday will bring more sunshine, lighter winds, and slightly higher daytime temperatures.

By Wednesday, cloud cover will increase from the southwest, with light snow or mixed rain and snow expected in parts of southern Bulgaria by evening.