Cold Snap Brings Lowest Temperatures Since the Start of Winter, Met Office Says

The coldest morning since the beginning of winter has been recorded today, January 13, according to Bulgaria’s National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The institute reported that the lowest temperature measured this morning was minus 16.1°C, recorded in the town of Knezha, central Northern Bulgaria.

Very low temperatures were also registered in Razgrad and Chirpan, where thermometers fell to minus 11.6°C, and in Gotse Delchev, with minus 11.5°C. In Sofia, the temperature this morning dropped to minus 10.9°C.

These are the minimum temperatures for the 24-hour period, NIMH noted, adding that readings at 8:00 am showed different values.

After a brief warming over the next two to three days, a new cold spell is expected between 17 and 20 January, the institute said.