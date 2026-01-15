БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Colder Air Moves In, Rain Turning to Snow Expected

Cloud cover will begin to increase from the north-east during the afternoon. The wind will be moderate, temporarily strong, blowing from the west-northwest.

Maximum temperatures will range between 8°C and 13°C, while along the Black Sea coast they will be between 7°C and 12°C. Lower values, from 4°C to 7°C, are expected in the north-eastern regions, and around 9°C in Sofia.

Overnight, the south-western half of the country will remain mostly clear, while cloud cover will increase elsewhere. Minimum temperatures will be between -3°C and 2°C, around 0°C in Sofia, and between 0°C and 6°C along the Black Sea coast.

Tomorrow, colder air will move in on a strong north-easterly wind. Precipitation is expected, starting as rain and turning to snow as temperatures drop, first in north-eastern and eastern Bulgaria.

In the south-western regions, the weather will remain sunnier. Temperatures will continue to fall, and by around 2 pm they will range from -3°C in the north-east to 9°C–10°C in the extreme south-west, with about 8°C in Sofia.

A weather warning has been issued for the north-eastern regions due to the risk of icy conditions.

In the mountains, light snowfall is expected. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest, gradually shifting to the north-east.

Over the weekend and at the start of the new week, it will turn very cold again. Minimum temperatures in most areas will be between -12°C and -7°C, while maximums will range from -6°C in northern regions to 2°C–3°C in the far south.

Windy conditions will persist, and light snow showers are possible in eastern and mountainous areas.

On Tuesday, there will be more sunshine, the wind will ease, and daytime temperatures will rise slightly.

