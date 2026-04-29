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Commission for Protection of Competition Calls for Urgent Coordination between State Institutions over Developments in the Food and Fuel Markets

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The Commission for Protection of Competition has called for coordinated action between the executive branch and regulatory bodies in the food and fuel sectors, following what it describes as a lack of concrete measures in key areas of public concern.

The Commission said that the rise in food prices is driven not only by external factors, but also by deep structural problems in the market.

This assessment is based on interim findings from its first sectoral analysis, published in December last year. The report emphasises the need for consistent and coordinated action by all responsible institutions.

Similar issues have also been identified in the fuel market, according to the Commission for Protection of Competition.

The regulator points to significant structural imbalances linked to the dominant position of the Lukoil group, both in wholesale and retail supply. The analysis is carried out against the backdrop of the energy crisis and ongoing proceedings against related companies in the sector.

The Commission has already sent specific proposals and recommendations to the Council of Ministers and the relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture.

These measures are aimed at improving competition, transparency, and control over pricing and supply chains.

Despite a legal obligation for institutions to respond with concrete actions and deadlines, the Commission says it has not received information on any steps taken so far, even after sending reminder letters.

The Commission for Protection of Competition has warned that without active intervention from the executive branch, the regulator’s independent actions alone will not lead to meaningful results.

“Sustainable and visible outcomes can only be achieved through coordinated action between regulators and state institutions, aimed at improving the competitive environment, increasing transparency, and limiting anti-competitive practices. This is the approach applied in all EU member states,” the Commission stated.


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