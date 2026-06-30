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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Cost of Basic Consumer Basket In Bulgaria Rose By 8.9% In June

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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On average, a household spends 30% of its income on food

малката потребителска кошница поскъпва юни

The cost of Bulgaria's basic consumer basket increased by 8.9% in June compared with the same month last year, according to an analysis by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB).

On a monthly basis, prices rose by 0.5%. The basic consumer basket cost €61.82 in June this year, up from €61.51 in May. In June 2025, the same basket cost €56.80. The figures indicate a sustained increase in the prices of essential goods. Households, however, perceive inflation to be significantly higher.

On average, Bulgarian households spend 30% of their income on food, although for some that share reaches 36%. One of the most pressing issues on the domestic market remains the wide gap between wholesale and retail prices.

Retail mark-ups range from 23.4% to 151.8%. For many products, including flour, rice, fresh milk, cheese, potatoes, apples, beans, tomatoes and cucumbers, the retail price is more than 50% higher than the wholesale market price.

A person earning the minimum monthly wage in Bulgaria can buy the equivalent of 10 basic consumer baskets, according to the analysis.

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