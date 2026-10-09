Council of Ministers: Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine's Visit to Sofia Was at His Own Request; He Spoke with PM Rumen Radev

The visit to Sofia by Kyrylo Budanov, chief of staff to the President of Ukraine, was made at his own request and kept strictly confidential for security reasons, the press office of the Council of Ministers said on October 9.

Comments in Pariament Following Reports of a Visit by Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff to Sofia

Parliamentary reactions following reports of a visit to Sofia by Zelenskyy’s chief of staff

During his meeting with Prime Minister Rumen Radev on 8 October, Budanov shared the Ukrainian side’s views on the prospects for achieving a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine, the government press office said.