Court Has Remanded Driver Accused of Causing Death of 18-Year-Old Ukrainian Woman in Sunny Beach

The Burgas District Court imposed the most severe pretrial detention measure — “detention in custody” — on the driver accused of causing the death of an 18-year-old Ukrainian citizen in a serious road accident in Sunny Beach.

Serious crash near Sunny Beach: 18-year-old Ukrainian woman killed on pedestrian crossing

According to the prosecution, the 22-year-old man was driving a passenger vehicle in violation of traffic regulations. According to the investigation, he failed to maintain full control of the vehicle and was speeding in an urban area. As a result, he lost control of the car, which left the roadway and mounted the pavement, where it struck the young woman.

The court accepted that, at this stage of the investigation, there is reasonable suspicion that the accused committed the offence for which he has been charged. The offence carries a penalty of 10 to 15 years’ imprisonment, as it is classified as a serious crime under the Penal Code.

Chemical-toxicological analyses of the accused’s blood sample are yet to be completed, as well as a forensic automotive technical expert examination, which is expected to determine the exact speed of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

After the completion of the expert assessments, the collected evidence will be analysed with regard to a possible more severe legal qualification of the act. According to the court, the technical examination should conclusively clarify the mechanism of the incident and whether the driver’s behaviour constituted a conscious acceptance of an extremely high risk to the life and health of others.

The magistrates concluded that the legal conditions for imposing the most severe pre-trial measure are present, as there is a risk that the accused may abscond or commit another offence.





