Criminal Group for Cloning and Smuggling of Stolen Cars Has Been Disrupted

Five men have been charged with organising, leading and participating in an organised criminal group established for financial gain, following an investigation led by the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office. The group was involved in cloning stolen vehicles and smuggling them to countries in the Middle East and to Turkey. Some of the vehicles remained on the territory of Bulgaria.

The pre-trial investigation began earlier this year, with procedural and investigative actions carried out in several towns and regions across the country.

The arrests were made during a specialised police operation on 22 January 2026, involving officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime and the regional directorates of the Ministry of Interior in Varna and Stara Zagora. During searches, officers seized counterfeit licence plates, forged powers of attorney, and falsified documents relating to the origin of motor vehicles.

Police also confiscated technical equipment used to alter and manipulate vehicle identification numbers (VINs), as well as 12 grams of cocaine, empty drug packaging and electronic scales.

Investigators have established that the criminal group had been active from March 2024 until the present and operated nationwide. The suspects are aged between 25 and 61.

Four of the men have been detained for up to 72 hours under a prosecutor’s order issued by the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors are expected to seek the most severe pre-trial measure against them – remand in custody.

One of the detainees has also been charged separately with possession of high-risk narcotic substances with intent to distribute.