Criminal Proceedings Launched Against Suspect In Arson Attack On Bulgarian Embassy Vehicles in Skopje

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje has opened criminal proceedings against a 44-year-old resident of the capital suspected of causing a public danger under Article 288 of North Macedonia’s Criminal Code in connection with the arson attack on two diplomatic vehicles parked outside the Bulgarian Embassy.

According to a statement issued by the Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect allegedly caused a significant danger “to human life and property on a large scale” by deliberately starting a fire outside the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria on 15 June at around midday.

The prosecutor’s office statement says that on June 15, around noon, in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria, the suspect caused significant danger “to human life and property on a large scale” by setting a fire.

The prosecution states that the suspect travelled to central Skopje by bus, filled a plastic bottle with petrol at a filling station near the Bulgarian Embassy, then crossed the street and approached the two diplomatic vehicles belonging to the embassy. He allegedly poured petrol over the vehicles, set them on fire by using a lighter, and immediately left the scene.

“Given the nature, character and seriousness of the offence, the fact that it was committed against two diplomatic vehicles in broad daylight in central Skopje, at a time when pedestrian and vehicle traffic in that part of the city was heavy, the prosecutor concluded that there are clear circumstances justifying the imposition of a custodial measure and has therefore requested that the court order detention during the proceedings,” the prosecution said.

A statement issued today, June 17, by North Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior indicates that investigators collected material evidence, including CCTV footage from several locations, as well as the clothing allegedly worn by the suspect at the time of the offence. According to police, the suspect admitted responsibility for the crime during questioning.

The relevant article of the Criminal Code cited by the prosecution states that anyone who, “through fire, flooding, explosion, poison or toxic gas, ionising radiation, mechanical force, electrical or other energy, or by any other generally dangerous act or means, causes a significant danger to the life or health of persons or to property on a large scale, shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of six months to five years.”