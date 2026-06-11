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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Cybercrime Directorate Dismantles Investment Fraud Ring Operating from Sofia Call Centre

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Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
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Officers from the Cybercrime Directorate of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) have dismantled an organised criminal group that allegedly carried out investment fraud targeting foreign nationals through a call centre based in Sofia.

During a specialised police operation, five individuals — Bulgarian and foreign nationals — were arrested.

The call centre had been marketed as a trustworthy investment intermediary. The operation was carried out on 4 June 2026 under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the evidence gathered so far, the call centre presented itself as a reliable investment broker and persuaded people from various countries to invest money by promising high returns and rapid growth in income.

Instead of receiving the promised profits, victims not only failed to achieve the expected returns but, in many cases, were unable to recover even their initial investments.

Photos: GD for Combatting Organised Crime

Searches were conducted at the administrative premises of the call centre and at two private addresses. Investigators seized numerous computer systems, mobile devices, documents and other items relevant to the investigation.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated on suspicion of computer fraud and participation in an organised criminal group under Articles 212a and 321 of Bulgaria’s Criminal Code.






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