Dangerous Weather: Rain, Snow and Gale-Force Winds Today

Strong to gale-force north-westerly winds will continue across almost the entire country this afternoon, January 8. Rainfall will also persist, locally heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms. In the Kardzhali region, yellow and orange weather warnings for significant rainfall remain in force.

Snow will fall across much of northern Bulgaria and the higher plains of the west, where a snow cover will form. Conditions will be favourable for snowdrifts on mountain passes and in the Ludogorie region. Maximum temperatures will range from -3°C in the north-west to 11–13°C in the south-east, around -2°C in Sofia, and between 12°C and 16°C along the Black Sea coast. By the end of the day, precipitation will begin to ease, first in the north-west.

Overnight, cloud cover will decrease. A moderate to strong west-north-westerly wind will continue to bring in colder air. Tomorrow’s minimum temperatures will range from -8°C to -3°C, around -8°C in Sofia, while daytime highs will reach 0–1°C in north-eastern Bulgaria and 7–8°C in parts of the south, about 2°C in the capital.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. Winds will ease in the afternoon, but cloud cover will begin to increase again, starting in the north-west.

In the mountains, strong and gale-force north-westerly winds will persist. Snowfall is expected only late in the day, initially in the mountain ranges of western Bulgaria.

On Saturday, precipitation will return nationwide. Rain is still expected in the south-east and the Upper Thracian Plain, while snow will fall elsewhere. Icy conditions are possible in north-western Bulgaria.

By Sunday, snowfall will cover the entire country, with snow cover forming widely. At the start of the new week, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with light and isolated snow showers. Temperatures will drop sharply: on Monday, minimums will fall between -10°C and -5°C, with daytime temperatures between -7°C and -2°C. On Tuesday, daytime temperatures will be slightly higher, but mornings will be even colder, with lows of around -15°C.





