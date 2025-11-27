БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Dialogue Between Employers and Trade Unions Restored, GERB Leader Says

Meetings start tomorrow at the Ministry of Finance, the GERB leader said

Dialogue between employers and trade unions has been restored, with meetings due to begin as early as tomorrow at the Ministry of Finance to iron out all remaining details. “The state stands behind every Bulgarian citizen,” GERB leader Boyko Borissov wrote in a Facebook post on November 27.

Government Withdraws Draft Budget After Night of Protests

“We reached this agreement at a meeting at GERB headquarters with Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev; the chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, Delyan Dobrev; former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov; as well as representatives of employers’ organisations The Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria (KRIB) and BIA, represented by Kiril Domuschiev and Dobri Mitrev. The two national trade unions, 'Podkrepa' and the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB), represented by Dimitar Manolov and Lyuboslav Kostov, were also present.”

Borissov added that the working groups and the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation would also be reinstated. Representatives of the four parties supporting the government will take part in the discussions on the 2026 budget.

