Doctors at 'Pirogov' Hospital Fight for Life of 200kg Patient

How many patients in our country are in a similar condition compared to Europe and does the country's healthcare system manage to apply complex treatment to them

пирогов продължават борбата живота 200 килограмов мъж

Teams at the Emergency Hospital “Pirogov” in Sofia are battling for the fourth day to save the life of a 52-year-old patient weighing over 200 kilograms. The man is suffering from severe liver damage, acute hepatitis, and complications related to prolonged immobility.

The patient, who worked as an IT specialist, has struggled with severe obesity and associated illnesses for the past 16 years and has been completely immobile for many years. He was admitted to Pirogov with the assistance of Ministry of Interior staff, Sofia Municipality personnel, and medical teams from several departments.

Dr Kamen Danov, gastroenterologist at Pirogov, explained:
“The condition we are treating is not directly linked to his excess weight. This is a severe liver disease, unfortunately with a relatively poor prognosis. At the same time, factors such as excess weight and cardiovascular status are additional complications.”

The patient is undergoing comprehensive treatment, including consultations with a psychologist and psychiatrist, alongside a carefully controlled 1,000-calorie-per-day diet.

Dr Danov added:

“We hope to stabilise his acute condition as quickly as possible. After that, we will coordinate with social services to organise long-term rehabilitation, which is extremely important. We have initiated not only the treatment but also the rehabilitation process.”

According to Dr Danov, the prevalence of patients with extreme obesity and serious comorbidities in Bulgaria is comparable to that in Europe. Endocrinologists note that Bulgaria ranks sixth in Europe for obesity rates among the population.

It is still too early to predict the outcome of the patient’s treatment. Doctors have also urged well-meaning volunteers who have offered food and clothing via social media not to bring these items, as they interfere with the prescribed diet and medical care.

