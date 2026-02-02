Down to –14°C Tomorrow: Icy Weather Warning Remains in Force

It will continue to snow in many parts of the country during the afternoon, leading to the formation of a fresh snow cover. Combined with a north-easterly wind, conditions will be favourable for blizzards and drifting snow. After midday, precipitation will begin to weaken and gradually stop.

In northern Bulgaria, maximum temperatures will range between –7°C and –4°C, while in southern Bulgaria they will be between –3°C and 2°C, slightly higher in the far south-west of the country. In Sofia, temperatures will reach around 2°C.

Overnight, the wind will ease, but cloudy conditions will persist, with fog forming in many areas before midday.

Minimum temperatures tomorrow will range between –10°C and –5°C, falling to as low as –14°C in parts of northern Bulgaria and the higher western plains. In Sofia, temperatures will drop to around –8°C.

A warning for icy conditions will remain in force tomorrow for almost the entire country, except for the far south-western regions, where temperatures are expected to reach around 7°C.

Across most of the country, maximum temperatures will remain below freezing, between –5°C and –1°C, with around 0°C in Sofia.

During the day, cloud cover will be variable but more often considerable. Winds will be light, becoming moderate from the east-south-east in eastern regions. In the mountains, a moderate to strong westerly wind will prevail, with light snowfall only in the highest parts of the Rila and Pirin ranges.

On Wednesday, fog will persist in places across lowlands and valleys, where daytime temperatures will remain below freezing. Elsewhere, temperatures will rise. Rain will begin to spread from the south-west during the evening.

On Thursday, rainfall will extend across the whole country, with locally significant amounts in southern and eastern Bulgaria. Light rain will continue on Friday, though in fewer areas. Minimum temperatures will be above freezing almost everywhere, while maximum values will approach 10°C. On Saturday, there will be sunny spells, and the warming trend will continue.