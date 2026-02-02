БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова пред ПП-ДБ: Трябва да отговорим...
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
Правната комисия в НС реши: Секциите в страните извън ЕС...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Президентът Йотова пред ГЕРБ-СДС: Предстоят ни трудни...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Важно за шофьорите: От днес влиза в сила новата...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Месец януари през фотообектива на Десислава Кулелиева...
Чете се за: 08:35 мин.
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Down to –14°C Tomorrow: Icy Weather Warning Remains in Force

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
EN
Запази
14deg сила предупреждение ледено време

It will continue to snow in many parts of the country during the afternoon, leading to the formation of a fresh snow cover. Combined with a north-easterly wind, conditions will be favourable for blizzards and drifting snow. After midday, precipitation will begin to weaken and gradually stop.

In northern Bulgaria, maximum temperatures will range between –7°C and –4°C, while in southern Bulgaria they will be between –3°C and 2°C, slightly higher in the far south-west of the country. In Sofia, temperatures will reach around 2°C.

Overnight, the wind will ease, but cloudy conditions will persist, with fog forming in many areas before midday.

Minimum temperatures tomorrow will range between –10°C and –5°C, falling to as low as –14°C in parts of northern Bulgaria and the higher western plains. In Sofia, temperatures will drop to around –8°C.

A warning for icy conditions will remain in force tomorrow for almost the entire country, except for the far south-western regions, where temperatures are expected to reach around 7°C.

Across most of the country, maximum temperatures will remain below freezing, between –5°C and –1°C, with around 0°C in Sofia.

During the day, cloud cover will be variable but more often considerable. Winds will be light, becoming moderate from the east-south-east in eastern regions. In the mountains, a moderate to strong westerly wind will prevail, with light snowfall only in the highest parts of the Rila and Pirin ranges.

On Wednesday, fog will persist in places across lowlands and valleys, where daytime temperatures will remain below freezing. Elsewhere, temperatures will rise. Rain will begin to spread from the south-west during the evening.

On Thursday, rainfall will extend across the whole country, with locally significant amounts in southern and eastern Bulgaria. Light rain will continue on Friday, though in fewer areas. Minimum temperatures will be above freezing almost everywhere, while maximum values will approach 10°C. On Saturday, there will be sunny spells, and the warming trend will continue.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът постепенно се топи
1
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до хижа “Петрохан”
2
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до...
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от куршуми в главите на тримата убити
3
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от...
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за "Евровизия"
4
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
5
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
6
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...

Най-четени

Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
1
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
2
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
3
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
4
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
5
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
6
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове

More from: Bulgaria

Investigation Launched after Beauty Salon Clients Secretly Filmed in Burgas, Videos Leaked on to the Internet
Investigation Launched after Beauty Salon Clients Secretly Filmed in Burgas, Videos Leaked on to the Internet
Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria in January This Year Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria in January This Year
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Sect-Like Motives Suspected in Deaths of Three Men Found at 'Petrohan' Hut Sect-Like Motives Suspected in Deaths of Three Men Found at 'Petrohan' Hut
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
New One-Day Vignette Comes Into Effect in Bulgaria New One-Day Vignette Comes Into Effect in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Weather: Maximum Temperatures from Minus 7° to Plus 7° in the Afternoon Weather: Maximum Temperatures from Minus 7° to Plus 7° in the Afternoon
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Price of Consumer Basket Rose by €3 in January Price of Consumer Basket Rose by €3 in January
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
У нас
Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
У нас
До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Спорт
Задържаха мъж и жена, изтезавали животни, за да продават видеата
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Съдът отмени условната присъда на прокурорския син от Перник
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
"Референдум": Неизпълнените обещания най-много отблъскват...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Убит е Сейф ал-Ислам - син на бившия либийски лидер Муамар Кадафи
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ