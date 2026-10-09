Driver Died After Minibus Crashes into Concrete Fence near Burgas

A minibus driver was killed after crashing into a concrete and metal fence surrounding a house near Burgas, right next to the property’s garage

The accident occurred before noon on the main road from the Vetren neighbourhood towards the Mineral Baths.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was crushed beyond recognition, and the driver died at the scene.

Firefighters, emergency medical teams and police officers arrived at the scene immediately.

It is not yet clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.