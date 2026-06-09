Driver Dies in Severe Crash on Asenovgrad–Smolyan Road

A serious road traffic accident has claimed the life of a driver on the Asenovgrad–Smolyan road on June 9.

The accident occurred at the entrance to the village of Narichenski Bani from the direction of Bachkovo village. The signal was received by the Regional Police Department in Asenovgrad at around 14:40.

According to preliminary information, a passenger car entered the opposite lane and collided head-on with another vehicle.

With the help of specialised fire service equipment, the driver of the first car was removed from the vehicle. A medical team that arrived at the scene confirmed his death.

Two people were travelling in the second car and did not sustain serious injuries. The driver tested negative for alcohol.

The scene has been secured, and traffic in the area is being carried out in a single lane under police regulation until the completion of the inspection.

The causes of the crash are under investigation.