"Easter with the dolphins": the Dolphinarium in Varna offers free visits for children

The Dolphinarium in Bulgaria's Black Sea coastal city of Varna offers free visits for children up to 12 years of age on the occasion of the Easter holidays, the attraction announced. The shows are from April 18 to 21.

In the special program "Easter with the Dolphins", both young and adult viewers will have the opportunity to see the dolphin family — Doli, Yoana, Bimbo, Kimbo, and Flipper. They perform high jumps, double flips, and triple axels. Additionally, they sing and dance — rock and roll and waltz.

As part of the show, the dolphins play soccer with the audience, and in one of the acts, the animals rescue a person from the water. The performances also feature many games with prizes for the audience, as well as a rich animation program, the organizers report.

Each of the four days will feature two shows. The Dolphinarium reminds that children under 12 years old must be registered as visitors when purchasing tickets, even though their entrance is free.