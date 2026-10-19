Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Patriarch Daniil Celebrate Liturgy at Rila Monastery (PHOTOS AND VIDEO)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil are celebrating the Divine Liturgy at Rila Monastery. The service began in the morning and continued until midday.

The presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch is a significant event for the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. He is on a three-day official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of the Holy Synod. His visit marks two major anniversaries: the 1,150th anniversary of the birth and the 1,080th anniversary of the repose of St John of Rila.

Hundreds of worshippers are expected to arrive at the holy monastery today to pay their respects to the heavenly protector of the Bulgarian people.

Police in Kyustendil said all necessary measures had been taken to ensure the safety of visitors in the area around the monastery and to keep traffic flowing smoothly throughout the day.

Photos: BNT, Aksenia Angelova













Video: BNT, Miglena Medarova