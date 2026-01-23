Elderly Man Dies in Multi‑Vehicle Crash Near Vratsa

An 81‑year‑old man has died in a traffic accident at the junction leading to the village of Kostalevo, Vratsa district, the Ministry of Interior reported on January 23. The collision, which involved two lorries and two cars, occurred at around 12:30 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The two heavy goods vehicles were registered in Turkey and Poland, while the cars – a Mercedes and an Audi – were registered in Sofia. The deceased was travelling in the Audi.

Fire service teams and investigative police units were on site.

Traffic on Road I‑1 in the Vratsa area has been temporarily restricted, with a detour route through the town organised, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

Source: BTA