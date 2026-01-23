БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Учениците от област Добрич се връщат в класните стаи
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Конституционният съд реши: Пълномощията на президента...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила":...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Тръмп: Огромен флот се насочва към Иран
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

Iliana Iotova Gave Her Predecessor Rumen Radev a Formal Sendoff at the Presidency (PHOTOS)

Elderly Man Dies in Multi‑Vehicle Crash Near Vratsa

Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
EN
The accident involved two trucks and two cars

възрастен човек загина тежка катастрофа враца

An 81‑year‑old man has died in a traffic accident at the junction leading to the village of Kostalevo, Vratsa district, the Ministry of Interior reported on January 23. The collision, which involved two lorries and two cars, occurred at around 12:30 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The two heavy goods vehicles were registered in Turkey and Poland, while the cars – a Mercedes and an Audi – were registered in Sofia. The deceased was travelling in the Audi.

Fire service teams and investigative police units were on site.

Traffic on Road I‑1 in the Vratsa area has been temporarily restricted, with a detour route through the town organised, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

Source: BTA

