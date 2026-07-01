Electricity, Heating and Hot Water Prices Rise from Today

The new prices for electricity, district heating and hot water come into effect today. July 1. Household electricity prices are increasing by 3%, while district heating prices are rising by nearly 5%.

Customers of Electrohold and EVN will now pay just over 3% more for electricity, while the increase for Energo-Pro customers is below 2.5%.

For district heating and hot water, the largest increase of 5.5% applies in Sofia and Pleven. For all other district heating companies, the price rise is around or below 5%.