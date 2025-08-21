БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ в Слънчев бряг:...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Пожар гори над Сливница, активираха BG-ALERT
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Преместиха Георги Семерджиев в затвора в Бобов дол
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Тежка гръдна травма е причина за смъртта на детето в...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Виктор Илиев, врязал се с кола в автобус, вече е в ареста
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Не са открити нарушения при случая с родилката, оплакала...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

End of Summer Sees Changes in Fruit and Vegetable Prices at Markets

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Запази

“Price increases are seen in fruits and vegetables that are now past their season and are no longer found in the fields.”

високи цени основните храни плодовете зеленчуците борсите седмицата
Снимка: The image is illustrative

As summer draws to a close, the prices of fruits and vegetables at market stalls are beginning to change.

What are the differences compared to the start of the season, and which products are becoming more expensive or cheaper?

“In comparison with last year, the prices of fruits and vegetables have not increased significantly; the market is not seeing major price hikes. Price rises are observed mainly for those fruits and vegetables that are no longer widely available in the fields, creating a shortage in the market,” commented Kuncho Kunchev, manager of “Municipal Markets” in Ruse, on the BNT programme 'The Day Begins' on august 21.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ ще излъчи световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в Рио де Жанейро
1
БНТ ще излъчи световното първенство по художествена гимнастика в...
35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Сърцето ѝ се поддържа изкуствено с медикаменти
2
35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Сърцето ѝ...
Пожар гори над Сливница, активираха BG-ALERT
3
Пожар гори над Сливница, активираха BG-ALERT
Тежка гръдна травма е причина за смъртта на детето в Несебър - гледат мярката на тримата задържани
4
Тежка гръдна травма е причина за смъртта на детето в Несебър -...
Израел обяви "втори етап" от превземането на град Газа
5
Израел обяви "втори етап" от превземането на град Газа
Стилияна Николова временно води в квалификацията в многобоя на световното първенство по художествена гимнастика
6
Стилияна Николова временно води в квалификацията в многобоя на...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
2
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
3
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
4
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...
Софийският районен съд остави за постоянно в ареста мъж, който подаде фалшив сигнал за взривоопасно устройство в самолет
5
Софийският районен съд остави за постоянно в ареста мъж, който...
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е задържан и е под охрана в болницата
6
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е...

More from: Economy

How to Tell If an Online Loan Website Is a Scam?
How to Tell If an Online Loan Website Is a Scam?
Traders Report Poor Wild Mushroom Yields in Bulgaria This Year Traders Report Poor Wild Mushroom Yields in Bulgaria This Year
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Government Approves the Launch of Procedure for Selection of Railway Service Operators for 12-Year Period Government Approves the Launch of Procedure for Selection of Railway Service Operators for 12-Year Period
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Bulgarian Grain Producers Forecast Weaker Yields of Sunflower and Maize This Year Bulgarian Grain Producers Forecast Weaker Yields of Sunflower and Maize This Year
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Sunflower Oil Among the Food Items with the Highest Price Increases Over the Past Year Sunflower Oil Among the Food Items with the Highest Price Increases Over the Past Year
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
MP Delyan Peevski Calls On Tighter Ccontrol over Fast Loans Companies MP Delyan Peevski Calls On Tighter Ccontrol over Fast Loans Companies
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Ексклузивно: Още миналата година въжетата на атракциона в Несебър са били прокъсани?
Ексклузивно: Още миналата година въжетата на атракциона в Несебър...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Отговорникът и морякът от трагичния полет в Несебър остават в ареста Отговорникът и морякът от трагичния полет в Несебър остават в ареста
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Сърцето ѝ се поддържа изкуствено с медикаменти 35-годишната Христина, пострадала от АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Сърцето ѝ се поддържа изкуствено с медикаменти
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Огънят в Сливница стигна до първите къщи, но беше овладян Огънят в Сливница стигна до първите къщи, но беше овладян
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Виктор Илиев, врязал се с кола в автобус, вече е в ареста
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Не са открити нарушения при случая с родилката, оплакала се от...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Преместиха Георги Семерджиев в затвора в Бобов дол
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Швейцария, Австрия или Турция - възможни места за мирни преговори...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ