End of Summer Sees Changes in Fruit and Vegetable Prices at Markets

As summer draws to a close, the prices of fruits and vegetables at market stalls are beginning to change.

What are the differences compared to the start of the season, and which products are becoming more expensive or cheaper?

“In comparison with last year, the prices of fruits and vegetables have not increased significantly; the market is not seeing major price hikes. Price rises are observed mainly for those fruits and vegetables that are no longer widely available in the fields, creating a shortage in the market,” commented Kuncho Kunchev, manager of “Municipal Markets” in Ruse, on the BNT programme 'The Day Begins' on august 21.