Environment Ministry Begins Inspections at Dam Levels Due to Expected Heavy Rainfall

A team from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Environment and Water, led by Deputy Environment Minister Atanas Kostadinov, has begun inspections of water levels at a number of the country’s 52 major and strategically important reservoirs, as well as the capacity of riverbeds, in response to forecasts of intense rainfall and to reduce the risk of flooding.

According to the ministry, the inspections include experts from the ministry, river basin directorates, regional administrations and regional fire safety and civil protection authorities.

Monitoring of potentially high-risk areas began today, with teams assessing the condition and flow capacity of river channels, as well as the operational status and available storage capacity of major reservoirs across the country.

As part of the preventive measures, a working meeting was held today, June 3, at Alexander Stamboliyski Reservoir involving representatives of the regional administration of Veliko Tarnovo, the Fire Safety and Civil Protection Directorate, the River Basin Directorate, the Ministry of Environment and Water and National Electricity Company (NEC). The meeting was followed by an on-site inspection of the facility.

The reservoir is currently filled to 98.95% of its total capacity. According to the operating company, inflow today was measured at 14.817 cubic metres per second, while outflow was more than double that figure at 25.287 cubic metres per second.

NEC has implemented controlled water releases to create additional storage capacity and maintain sufficient reserve volume to absorb the expected inflows.

The ministry said these measures are intended to minimise risks to local communities, infrastructure and surrounding areas.

Authorities have also ensured that a 500-metre stretch of riverbed downstream of the dam remains clear and capable of safely carrying increased water flows, a key factor in preventing flooding during periods of heavy runoff.

Officials from the regional administration, fire safety services, river basin authorities, the ministry and NEC remain in constant coordination and are closely monitoring the situation.

The Ministry of Environment and Water said the necessary arrangements are in place to respond promptly to any deterioration in weather conditions, with additional flood-prevention measures ready to be implemented if required.



