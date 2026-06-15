Environmental Inspectorate to Inspect Kronospan Bulgaria Following Request to Restart Particle Board Production Line

The Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW) in Veliko Tarnovo will carry out an inspection of Kronospan Bulgaria Ltd. today, June 15, following a request submitted by the company on 11 June seeking the unsealing of equipment associated with its particle board (PB) production line. The announcement was made by the inspectorate’s information centre.

The environmental authority stated that it will proceed with the removal of the seals from the suspended facilities, after which the company is expected to gradually and safely resume operations on the particle board production line.

The production line is located within the company's wood-based panel manufacturing installation. The facilities covered by the compulsory administrative measure include one dryer, one hot-air installation with a thermal capacity of 45 megawatts, and another hot-air installation with a thermal capacity of 3 megawatts.

The request follows a ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court on 9 June, which suspended the preliminary enforcement of an order issued by the Director of the RIEW–Veliko Tarnovo imposing a compulsory administrative measure to halt production activities on the particle board manufacturing line at the Kronospan Bulgaria site.

During the inspection, officials will assess and document the measures implemented by the company to optimise the production process and reduce potential emissions and odours, in accordance with the court's ruling.

The RIEW–Veliko Tarnovo has said that it will provide timely information regarding the results of the inspection.