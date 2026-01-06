Epiphany Celebrated in Kalofer with Traditional Men’s Horo in the Ice-Cold 'Tundzha' River

Bulgaria is celebrating Epiphany, also known as Yordanovden, one of the most important Christian feasts. In the town of Kalofer, more than 200 local men are expected to enter the icy waters of the River Tundzha, accompanied by bagpipers and drummers.

The main ritual on this day is performed early in the morning by a priest who throws a wooden cross into the river, sea or lake. Men dive in the ice-cold water and race to retrieve the cross. It is believed that the man who first takes the cross out of the water will be blessed to be healthy and freed from evil spirits throughout the year. The priest delivers a special blessing to that man and his household.

The ritual lasts longer in the South Bulgarian town of Kalofer. A large group of men and boys go in the icy waters of Tundzha river early in the morning and perform the unique men’s dance called “Mazhko horo”. In Kalofer it does not matter who catches the cross because as a tradition it goes to the youngest boy who went into the freezing waters of Tundzha river.

The Epiphany celebrations began as early as 4:30 am with a liturgy at the Church of St Archangel Michael, led by Father Dimitri. Dozens of worshippers – local residents and visitors alike – gathered in the church to pray for health and to light candles for themselves and their loved ones on this major feast day.

The town has not slept. Spirits are high, with many people having stayed overnight, while others took up positions along the riverbanks from the early hours of the morning. For another year, the traditional men’s horo dance will be performed in the River Tundzha – a ritual that has been upheld for some 200 years.

“For another year, Kalofer is celebrating Epiphany. Once again, we are combining the feast with the anniversary of the birth of the great Bulgarian and our fellow citizen Hristo Botev, marking 178 years since his birth,” said Kalofer Mayor Dragomir Boev.

photos by BGNES

Dimitar from Plovdiv is taking part in the ritual for the second time. He said he values the tradition and Bulgarian festivals, and believes they should be honoured and preserved.

An American visitor, Steven, is also in Kalofer and shared that he greatly enjoys the ritual.

As part of the tradition, many small children are also present. Ten-month-old Yordan will enter the river together with his father, Danail.







Little Anton, aged one year and five months, received the Holy Cross from his father in the waters of the River Tundzha. By tradition, the youngest participant in the icy men’s horo is given the retrieved cross. Before that, dozens of locals and visitors prayed for health.

“It’s unique – for the third year in a row it’s been amazing. I feel like a true Bulgarian,” one participant said. “I like the tradition, I like Bulgarian festivals. I believe they should be respected, and I intend to take part every year. I’ve been healthy all year and haven’t fallen ill, so I recommend it to everyone who has the opportunity and the desire to join in,” another added.

Asked what he wished to pass on to his child, a father said: “Above all, health. And I hope he will continue the tradition, as will other local people, keeping this wonderful custom alive.”