European Commission Provides Bulgaria and Romania with Satellite Data on the Strikes in the Black Sea

At the request of Romania and Bulgaria, the European Commission is providing the two countries with satellite imagery related to the attacks on vessels in the Black Sea. An EC spokesperson said this today.

The European Maritime Safety Agency has also offered its support to the Romanian and Bulgarian authorities in ensuring security in the Black Sea.

The EC reiterated today that attacks on commercial vessels are absolutely unacceptable. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is also playing out in the Black Sea and poses a serious threat to maritime security and freedom of navigation, an EC spokesperson said.

Last year, the EC adopted a Black Sea Strategy and is funding 65 projects worth around €200 million across the region. Part of the strategy is the Black Sea Security Hub, led by Romania and Bulgaria and to be based in Varna and Constanța. It will help improve maritime situational awareness and protect critical infrastructure.

The EC also said that Bulgaria and Romania play a key role in protecting the eastern flank. The two countries are therefore receiving a combined €20 billion under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument. They have already received pre-financing from the European Commission – €500 million for Bulgaria and €2.5 billion for Romania.

An EC spokesperson recalled that both Sofia and Bucharest are participating in joint European defence projects, including projects related to space, countering drone attacks, and monitoring the eastern flank.