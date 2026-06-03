European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs Rejected a Request to Lift the Immunity of Bulgarian MEP Nikola Minchev

The European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs has rejected a request to lift the immunity of Bulgarian MEP Nikola Minchev and two other Members of the European Parliament in connection with a case being investigated by the Belgian authorities involving lobbying activities linked to the Chinese technology giant Huawei, BNT has learned.

Due to the "Huawei" scandal: Nikola Minchev Is Ready to Waive His Immunity as Member of the European Parliament

The committee supported the lifting of the immunity of an Italian MEP from the European People's Party who is being investigated in the same case.

The decision of the Committee on Legal Affairs is not final and must also be put to a vote in the European Parliament's plenary session. This is expected to take place during the Parliament's session in Strasbourg later this month.

Belgian authorities launched an investigation in 2025 into alleged lobbying practices within the European Parliament in favour of Huawei.