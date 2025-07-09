The European Parliament on July 9 adopted amendments seeking to remove all references to the “Macedonian language and identity” from the report on the Republic of North Macedonia’s progress toward EU accession.

During last night’s debate on the topic, the rapporteur for the country, Thomas Waitz, emphasised the key requirement for North Macedonia to include Bulgarians in its Constitution as a condition for the official start of accession negotiations.

Enlargement Commissioner Marta Koss argued the same, adding that further reforms are needed in the areas of justice, public administration, and the protection of civil rights.

The draft report had sparked tension in Bulgaria due to the inclusion of references to “Macedonian language and identity”

During a previous vote in committee, a proposed oral amendment by the European People's Party (EPP) to add the word “contemporary” before the phrase “Macedonian language and identity” was not allowed.

This time, the request was submitted in writing.