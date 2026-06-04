European Public Prosecutor’s Office Brings €693,000 EU Funds Fraud Case to Court in Bulgaria

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia (Bulgaria) has filed an indictment at the Sofia City Court against the representative of a Bulgarian company for suspected fraud involving EU and national funds under two projects financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). This was announced by the institution in Luxembourg on June 4.

According to the investigation, the defendant submitted false information and documents in relation to two projects financed under the EU’s “Innovation and Competitiveness” Operational Programme, aimed at supporting innovation and increasing the production capacity of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The first project concerned the production of an innovative reservoir with a seamless hydroisolated coating. The second related to the improvement of the company’s production capacity through the acquisition of industrial equipment.

Based on the evidence, the defendant falsely declared that the company had no outstanding tax and social security obligations, submitted misleading information regarding procurement procedures and technical implementation, and falsely claimed that specific machinery and production capacities existed or had been put into operation.

As a result, the company obtained grant funding totalling over €693 000 (BGN 1.35 million) including approximately €589 000 (BGN 1.15 million) financed by the ERDF and the remainder through national co-financing from the Bulgarian state budget.

The indictment concerns two criminal offences related to the unlawful obtaining of EU funds through the submission of false information.

If found guilty, the defendant could face up to eight years of imprisonment.